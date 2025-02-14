Delhi Police arrests interstate criminal wanted for murders, robberies

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police have apprehended an interstate criminal wanted in multiple cases, including murder, robbery, and attempted murder in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Kishor (50), a resident of Ghaziabad, the official added.

Kishor had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations and had been declared a proclaimed offender by different courts, the police officer said.

"The team received information that Kishor was hiding in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where he was working as a security guard at a tuition center. The team apprehended him from there," the officer further explained.

The officer also mentioned that Kishor has a history of 10 serious criminal cases, including a murder in 1995 in Uttar Pradesh, robbery in Malviya Nagar, and multiple offenses under the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Kishor revealed that he turned to crime after avenging his brother's murder in 1995. PTI BM BM ARD ARD