Delhi Police arrests interstate drug supplier, heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore seized

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a drug supplier and seized 315 grams of high-quality heroin, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, an official said on Monday.

The 39-year-old accused, Imran, from Usmanpur in Delhi, was apprehended on April 4 near Shamshan Ghat Puliya in Kabir Nagar, while he was en route to supply the contraband in a car.

Based on a tip-off teams arrested Imran and recovered the contraband from a black polythene bag in his car, a senior police officer said.

The office further said that the source of the heroin was traced to another trafficker, Raja from Usmanpur. Investigation revealed that Imran procured heroin in bulk and distributed it across Delhi and the NCR region.

Imran is a history-sheeter with ten criminal cases registered against him, including two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and others related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and arms violations.

In a 2015 case, he along with his associates allegedly shot a woman who later died due to the injuries. He has also been linked to multiple shooting incidents, a truck robbery, and illegal arms possession.