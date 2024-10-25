Delhi Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter; recovers arms, ammunition

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang, and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, officials on Friday said.

Advertisment

According to police, there was a bounty of Rs 25,000 on the head of Bishnoi-Jathedi gang member Rijwan Ansari. He is a close associate of Shahbaz Ansari, who had previously been arrested for supplying arms in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Rizwan is an accused in arms supply cases of Khujra Dehtat and Kotwali of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

On May 22, the Bulandshahr police dismantled an inter-state arms supply syndicate, arresting 12 individuals and seizing a dozen illegal firearms. During investigation, accused Rizwan was found as a key arms facilitator who was evading arrest, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

"On October 24, a team received specific information about Rijwan Ansari, who was involved in multiple arms supply cases. A trap was laid near Nala Chhawla in Dwarka area.

"Rijwan was intercepted while riding a stolen scooter. After a brief chase, the team overpowered him. During the search, they recovered one sophisticated pistol with a magazine and three live cartridges, along with one country-made pistol and two live cartridges," said the officer.

Further investigation revealed that the arms were facilitated by Rizwan's cousin Shahbaz Ansari, a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Shahbaz had previously been arrested for supplying arms in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala in December 2022.

Advertisment

The police said they have registered an FIR and launched further investigation into the matter. PTI BM BM KSS KSS