Delhi Police arrests man absconding in robbery case

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man who was absconding in a broad daylight robbery case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Raja, a resident of Faridabad, they said, adding that a country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from him.

"A complaint was received last month that a businessman along with his driver was going to the Azad Market in a tempo for purchasing goods. At around 12.45 pm, when they reached the Ashram Flyover, two unknown persons came on a motorcycle and started arguments with the driver," a senior police officer said.

Police said they fired one round of bullet and fled with Rs 3 lakh.

According to the police, it was revealed during interrogation that the accused had allegedly been indulged in nine cases, including murder, attempt to murder, rape and robbery.