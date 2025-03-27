Delhi Police arrests man for flaunting illegal pistol on social media

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly brandishing an illegal firearm on social media, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sohail, a resident of JJ Colony in the Bawana area, was apprehended from Narela Industrial Area with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

According to police, on March 26, a tip-off was received about a man flaunting weapons on social media. A team laid a trap on Narela-Bawana Road and nabbed the accused. A search led to the recovery of the illegal firearm.

During interrogation, Sohail allegedly admitted to keeping and showcasing weapons to establish his dominance in the area. He also hinted at potential leads on illegal arms suppliers, which are being investigated. Further investigations are underway to trace the weapon's source, police said.