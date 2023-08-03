Delhi Police arrests man for investment fraud

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising lucrative returns on their investment, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Mahajan, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, they said.

A complaint was received by police in which a woman claimed that she got a WhatsApp message on May 18 asking her to invest Rs 1 lakh in an investment scheme to get a benefit of Rs 1,200 per day, a senior police officer said.

After the complainant transferred the amount, he clocked her number, he added.

During the investigation, raids were conducted and Mahajan was arrested from Punjab on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. PTI NIT RHL