Delhi Police arrests man for killing taxi driver in 2015

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing a taxi driver with the help of his associate in 2015, police on Sunday said.

The accused allegedly sold the robbed car, they added.

Accused Manish Shukla was declared a proclaimed offender and was on the run since his release from jail on interim bail in March last year.

"On July 6, 2015, Shukla, his father Harish Shukla along with his two other associates Numanuddin and Atta-ul-Rehman allegedly strangled a cab driver near the Skylake Society in the Dwarka area," a senior police officer said.

The accused were arrested and they revealed they were in dire need of money, so they planned to rob any four-wheeler vehicle and sold it to earn money, police said.

"During the trial of the case, accused Manish Shukla was granted interim bail in March last year on the ground of the death of his father Harish Shukla. After getting interim bail, he had not surrendered before the court and was absconding," said the officer.

Police said they were searching for him and his location was found in east of Kailash and he was arrested on Saturday.