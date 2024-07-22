Delhi Police arrests man for killing teenager over petty issue

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a teenager to death over a petty issue here, officials said on Monday.

"We got an information regarding a murder near the Gokulpuri flyover on July 20. Police reached the spot and found an 18-year-old boy dead with a stab injury on his chest. The deceased was identified as Dilshan, who was a carpenter by profession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer further said that four different teams were formed to nab the accused.

"Our team arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as Deepak, who has a criminal record and was out on bail a few days ago. He told police that Dilshan collided with him when both were crossing the road, and a verbal spat ensued between both of them," said the DCP.

According to the police, in a fit of rage, Deepak took out a knife and stabbed Dilshan on his chest and fled from the spot.

We have recovered the weapon used in the murder and further investigation is underway, DCP Tirkey said.