Delhi Police arrests man for mowing down roadside eatery operator near Moti Nagar flyover

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday hours after he mowed down a 54-year-old roadside eatery operator near the Moti Nagar flyover in west Delhi, police said.

According to police, Ramkaran was found dead near the flyover with injuries on his lower abdomen and forehead. A PCR call was received around 7.15 am regarding the body lying near a banquet hall on Najafgarh Road.

"A police team reached the spot and found the body of a man lying across the footpath," a senior police officer said, adding that there were visible injury marks on his body.

The body was later identified as Ramkaran, who had injuries on his lower abdomen and forehead. His personal belongings were also found scattered around the spot, the officer said.

He further said that the area was cordoned off and crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the scene. The body was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"During investigation, police examined several CCTV cameras in the vicinity and spotted a white Dzire car in a damaged condition, which was suspected to be involved in the accident," the officer added.

Based on the findings, a case was registered. After technical surveillance and sustained inquiry, the accused driver, Mohit Yadav (25), from Guhori, Sector-53, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), was arrested, he said.

Further investigation is underway, including verification of CCTV footage to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Ramkaran's death. PTI BM OZ OZ