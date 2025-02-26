Delhi Police arrests man for Rs 1 crore investment scam

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A fraudster wanted in a six-year-old case for allegedly duping a man Rs 1 crore in a fake investment scheme has been arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

Tarun Kumar (29), a wanted criminal in a cheating case registered at Lahori Gate Police Station, was arrested on Thursday. Kumar, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, had been absconding since the registration of the case in 2019, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the complainant, Sunil Juneja, was allegedly induced by Mohammed Ashraf to invest Rs 1 crore in a scheme with the promise of receiving Rs 1.25 crore in return.

Juneja handed over the cash to Kumar and his associate Ajeet on January 15, 2019. The accused, including Kumar and Ashraf, fled soon after.

Despite Ashraf's initial arrest, Kumar and others managed to evade the police until recently, he said. Police traced Kumar's location to Karnal in Haryana through technical surveillance. The team arrested Kumar on February 20, he said.

Kumar, who has a BBA degree, had been working in the insurance sector while on the run and frequently changed locations and jobs to avoid arrest, he said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY