Delhi Police arrests man for snatching mobile in Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly snatching a mobile phone while another one accused of attacking with a surgical blade in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area is on the run, an official said on Monday.

He said Kali Charan alias Kalu (28), a resident of Mangolpuri, was in possession of a robbed mobile phone. Investigations have revealed his involvement in over 70 previous criminal cases, he added.

The official said a complaint was registered on February 28 at the Raj Park police station regarding a street robbery near Mangolpuri in Virvaar Bazar. The complainant stated that two men approached him, instigated a fight and during the altercation, one suspect snatched his mobile phone while another one attacked him with a surgical blade.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up.

Teams reviewed CCTV footage and mapped out potential escape routes. On noticing the police, the accused attempted to escape but was apprehended.

The official said a search of his belongings led to the recovery of the stolen mobile phone. Further questioning revealed that he was a known bad character (BC) of Mangolpuri police station with a long history of criminal activities.

During interrogation, Kali Charan admitted to committing the crime along with an accomplice, who is currently on the run. The details of the accomplice are not immediately known.

He also confessed to discarding the surgical blade used in the attack. PTI BM BM KSS KSS