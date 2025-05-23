Delhi Police arrests man for stealing bike to give 'joyride' to newly-wed wife

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle to give a joyride to his newly-wed wife, officials said on Friday.

Qamar Alam, a resident of Aman Colony in Ghaziabad, was arrested after police scanned footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras to trace his location, DCP (North) Raja Banthia said.

The accused told the police that he committed the act because his wife was insisting on going on a ride on a two-wheeler, they said.

“The accused worked as a labourer at a factory in Loni. While returning home from the Kashmere Gate ISBT on May 15, he noticed that several motorcycles were parked near Gate No. 3 of the Civil Lines Metro station. Using a duplicate key he was carrying, Alam managed to steal one of them,” the DCP said.

The bike's owner, Azad Singh, reported the matter to the police the same day after finding that his two-wheeler was missing from the parking lot of the Metro station, the officer said.

Police tracked the suspect's movement across an 18-km stretch from the Civil Lines to Loni by scanning more than 200 CCTV camera footage, and arrested Alam with the stolen bike on May 20.

Police also recovered the bike's number plate, which Alam had removed to avoid identification, the DCP said.

Alam was also reportedly trying to sell the vehicle to escape police action, he added.