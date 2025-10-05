Delhi Police arrests man from Haryana's Nuh for sextortion

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly running a sextortion racket, an officer said on Sunday. The accused allegedly forced a person to transfer to him Rs 39,000 by threatening to upload a video of him online. According to police, on June 5, the complainant received a video call from an unknown woman. The call was immediately disconnected. " Shortly after, the victim received a call from a mobile number where the caller, posing as a cyber police officer, said that an explicit video of him would be uploaded to social media," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said. The officer said the caller then connected him to another person, who claimed to be an employee of a social media platform, and demanded money for removing the video. "Out of fear, the victim transferred Rs 39,000 in three transactions to a UPI ID, realising only later that he had been cheated. He then filed a complaint on the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP)," Swami said. Police investigated the call and bank account details and raided a premise in the Mubarikpur village in Haryana's Nuh, arresting one Mohammad Naseem, the officer said. Naseem revealed to police that the gang would contact its targets via social media video calls, creating an alarm with an unclear image of a female, and would then again contact them posing as law enforcement officials. The funds were routed through multiple accounts and local handlers to obscure the trail, police said. Naseem is linked to four more NCRP complaints from across India, which indicates a wider sextortion network, they said. PTI BM PRK VN VN