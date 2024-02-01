Delhi Police arrests man from Mumbai Airport for passport forgery

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly taking money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad and offering passport service, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Praghat Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was arrested from the Mumbai Airport, she said.

"In June 2019, a passenger named Gurpreet Singh arrived from Amman (Jordan) via Muscat and was going through his arrival immigration clearance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said.

She said that when the immigration staff checked his travel documents, they found that Singh had left the country for Jordan in November 2009 from Delhi Airport.

His passport also revealed one arrival entry in January 2010 and one departure entry in October 2013m she said.

"But the cam images captured against his passport records about his both journeys were not found matching the passenger. He revealed that someone else had travelled on his passport on the aforesaid dates," the DCP said.

When police investigated the matter, they found that the passport of the passenger was arranged by an agent named Praghat Singh, who had been absconding for a long period.

He was finally arrested from Mumbai Airport while trying to flee the country, said the DCP. PTI BM VN VN