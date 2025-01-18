Delhi Police arrests man linked to Bhola gang for murder in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man linked to Bhola gang for allegedly killing a man in the Jahangirpuri area last year, officials said on Saturday.

"Ritik, an associate of Bhola gang, murdered Umesh alias Pota whose body was found near G-Block in Jahangirpuri with multiple stab wounds on December 26," a police officer said.

The probe revealed that an altercation between Umesh and Ritik's group, including Suraj alias Chikna and a juvenile, escalated into violence, resulting in the fatal stabbing of Umesh.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team arrested Ritik from the Shah Alam Bandh Marg on Thursday.

During interrogation, Ritik admitted that he, along with his younger brother and Suraj, stabbed Umesh following a heated argument. PTI BM ARI