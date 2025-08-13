Delhi Police arrests man linked to gangster Goldy Brar for blast at rapper Badshah's club

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man linked to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with last year's bomb attack on two Chandigarh clubs, one of which is owned by rapper Badshah, as a source said on Wednesday.

The accused, Deepak, a resident of Faridkot in Punjab, was apprehended from Delhi, the source said.

On November 27 last year, two blasts occurred outside two clubs in Chandigarh's Sector 26 -- Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen. The explosions shattered the glass windows, but no casualties were reported.

Deepak was allegedly in constant touch with Brar, who, hours after the incident, claimed responsibility for the blasts in an alleged social media post. It also mentioned the involvement of another gangster, the source added, noting that the attack was planned at the behest of Brar.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage which showed a man hurling crude bombs at the clubs before fleeing.

In a related operation in November last year, two suspects were arrested after an encounter in Haryana's Hisar district in a joint operation by the Chandigarh Police and Haryana Special Task Force. Both had sustained leg injuries during the encounter and were hospitalised.

The accused Deepak is being interrogated, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the source said.