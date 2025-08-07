Delhi Police arrests man wanted for carjacking after over 2 months

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in a carjacking case in the Vikaspuri area, an official said on Thursday.

Ashad, the accused, had been evading arrest for more than two months by frequently changing his hideouts and mobile number, a senior police officer said.

"According to the complainant, Ajay Kumar, he was returning home to Tilak Nagar in his car on the intervening night of May 19 and 20 when he was intercepted near Gujrawala Apartments around 1.30 am by five men on two-wheelers," the officer said.

The miscreants allegedly dragged him out of his vehicle, assaulted him before one of them fled with the car while the others escaped.

"Arshad, the main accused from Uttam Nagar, went underground after the incident, frequently changing his locations to evade arrest. Police finally came to know that he was hiding at Deenpur in Najafgarh," the officer said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid which led to Arshad's arrest.

Police said the accused, who studied till Class-12 and took to crime after developing a drinking habit, worked as a salesman in a garment shop to evade arrest. PTI BM ARI