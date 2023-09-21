Delhi Police arrests man wanted in 2019 murder case

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a man in connection with a murder case that happened in 2019.

Akash (24), a resident of Mahindra Park in Jahangirpuri area, was wanted in a murder case registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said police got a tip-off that Akash was hiding in the Mahindra Park area.

"A team arrested the accused. On interrogation, Akash confessed his involvement in the Bhalswa Dairy murder case,” he said.

"He disclosed that in 2019, he along with his associates Ajay, Vishal and two juveniles had stabbed one Naveen over passing some comments regarding his friend’s girlfriend. The victim had succumbed due to injuries," said Yadav.

"During the investigation, Ajay was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended while Akash, who had stabbed the victim to death, was not arrested since the registration of the case,” said the Special CP.

To evade his arrest, he started living in the Jahangirpuri area in a rented house. Thereafter, he was involved in several criminal cases of robbery, snatching and the Arms Act. PTI BM NB NB