Delhi Police arrests man wanted in 2025 murder case

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a man wanted in a murder case, in which the victim was allegedly drugged, strangled, and his body dumped in a canal in Uttar Pradesh over suspicion of an illicit relationship, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Md Nasim alias Monu, 26, a resident of Gaziabad, was arrested on Saturday. He had been absconding since the killing of Md Kadir in Delhi's Janakpuri area in June last year, he said.

A court had declared him a proclaimed offender in September last year, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vikram Singh said.

According to investigators, the main accused, Irfan, who is Nasim's brother-in-law, had allegedly committed the murder, suspecting Kadir of having an illicit relationship with his wife.

Police said Irfan, along with his associates, including Nasim, allegedly mixed sleeping pills in Kadir's alcohol, strangled him, and later disposed of the body in a canal in Meerut.

Nasim, who is Irfan's brother-in-law, had been on the run since the incident.

During the investigation, police found that Nasim frequently changed mobile phones, used multiple SIM cards issued in relatives' names and worked as a cab driver using fake identity documents to avoid detection.

Police tracked his movements and conducted a raid at an identified location, leading to his arrest on Saturday, he said.

Further interrogation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ SHS