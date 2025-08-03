Delhi Police arrests man wanted in armed robbery

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man wanted in an armed robbery case was arrested after remaining on the run for over five months, an official on Sunday said.

The accused, identified as Arbaaz, a resident of northeast Delhi's New Seelampur, was wanted in a robbery case registered at Kotwali Police Station in February this year, he said.

"He had been absconding since the incident. The robbery took place on the night of February 22 near Shantivan red light when the complainant, Raju, a resident of New Usmanpur, was returning home in an autorickshaw from Kamla Market," said a senior police officer.

"Around 9.30 pm, the driver stopped the vehicle citing a natural call. The two other occupants in the auto then threatened Raju with blades, looted his mobile phone, Rs 10,000 in cash and other belongings," he added.

Two of the accused, identified as Aman and Rahim, were arrested shortly after the incident, while Arbaaz managed to escape and had been evading arrest ever since, police said.

To nab the absconding accused, a police team was formed and Arbaaz's movements and possible hideout were checked, they said.

The police team conducted a raid near Zero Pusta Road in Seelampur following surveillance and apprehended Arbaaz, police said.

He confessed to his involvement in the robbery during interrogation and revealed that he had been frequently changing locations to avoid arrest, they said.

Further investigation is underway in this case, police said. PTI BM AS AS