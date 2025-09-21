Delhi Police arrests man wanted in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man allegedly involved in an attempted murder case in southwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Rajesh Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village in Najafgarh, was apprehended during a raid in the Dwarka area on Saturday night.

Gahlot was declared a "bad character" by the Chhawla Police Station and had been evading arrest after allegedly opening fire in the attempted murder case. A pistol used in the incident, along with two cartridges, was seized from him, police said. PTI BM ANM RHL