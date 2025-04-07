Delhi Police arrests man wanted in attempt-to-murder case

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in the Kanjhawala area, officials said on Monday.

Gulshan Kumar (30) had been evading arrest since the November incident and was declared a proclaimed offender.

Acting on specific intelligence about his presence near Japani Park in Rohini, a raid was conducted on March 3 and Kumar arrested, an officer said.

Kumar was wanted in a firing incident on November 1.

Three men had allegedly stormed a godown in the Meer Vihar area and fired at its owner, Jitender.

Jitender and his worker Aditya Raj had suffered injuries in the attack.

Kumar confessed to his involvement and revealed that one of his associates had fired a shot that hit both Jitender and Aditya Raj, the officer said.

A graduate of Delhi University, Kumar worked as a salesman but left the job due to family issues. His criminal record includes multiple cases of robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act violations, he added. PTI BM SZM SZM