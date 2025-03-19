Delhi Police arrests man wanted in double murder case in Rajasthan

New Delhi, March 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a fugitive wanted in a double murder case in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Joginder (40), who had been on the run since 2017, was apprehended from west Delh's Mohan Garden area on Monday.

Joginder was wanted in a case registered against him in Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The case involves serious charges, including murder, attempted murder and arms-related offences.

In the crime, Joginder and his associates allegedly killed two people and injured ten others with gunfire over personal enmity. Despite multiple efforts, he evaded law enforcement for years.

"(Police) team got to know that Joginder was expected to appear near a private school in Mohan Garden between 4 and 5 pm. They set up a trap at the location. As Joginder approached, the team apprehended him," said the police officer.

During interrogation, Joginder confirmed his identity. A background check revealed his criminal history, including involvement in three other cases — two under the Delhi Excise Act and one for attempted murder in Uttam Nagar. PTI BM AMJ BM AMJ AMJ