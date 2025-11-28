Delhi Police arrests man with 68 criminal cases; Key accused in NRI chain-snatching case

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old habitual offender with 68 previous criminal involvements, including a chain-snatching case involving a visiting NRI woman, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Tarun alias Gadam Wala, a resident of Aman Vihar and a listed bad character of the police station, had been absconding for over seven months in connection with the case in Karol Bagh, he said.

A case was lodged on April 13 after an NRI woman from California, who was visiting Delhi with her husband, reported that her gold chain was snatched near an ATM on Padam Singh Road on April 5 around 11.50 am, a senior police officer said.

Two men on a black scooty allegedly fled towards Ganga Mandir Marg after the incident. During the investigation, co-accused Rahul, who was driving the scooter, was arrested, and the robbed chain and vehicle were recovered, but Tarun had gone into hiding, police said.

Acting on a tip-off on November 24, police traced and apprehended Tarun from Aman Vihar, they said.

During interrogation, Tarun admitted to being the pillion rider who snatched the chain while his associate planned the crime and stole the scooty used in the offence. He told police he sold the chain and received Rs 6,000 as his share, the officer said.

He also revealed he was addicted to drugs and committed the crime for quick money. The accused was released from jail in January in another snatching case from Netaji Subhash Place, the officer said.

Tarun has 68 previous cases registered against him, related to snatching, theft, robbery, burglary and the Arms Act. He studied up to Class 9 and worked as an egg vendor and drummer, police added.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ SHS SHS