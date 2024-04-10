Delhi Police arrests member of Chhenu Pahalwan gang

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Chhenu Pahalwan gang, who was absconding for the last three years and was wanted in an extortion-cum-attempt to murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shahid (28), a resident of the Welcome area.

"On April 3, 2021, complainant Yasir was standing outside his house in the Kabootar Market in Welcome area when one Imran slapped him and demanded protection money. A verbal spat ensued between them and Imran called his associate Shahid. He whipped out a pistol and fired at the complainant. Public gathered at the spot and both the accused ran away," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

The officer further said that a case was registered and a team was formed to nab him. PTI BM BM MNK MNK