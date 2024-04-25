Delhi police arrests member of Hashim Baba gang, foils extortion bid

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Delhi police has arrested a member of the Hashim Baba gang and foiled an extortion bid of Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap to arrest the accused, Areeb (24) who was supposed to meet his associates in the Kardam Puri area on Wednesday. "A trap was laid and he was nabbed. He disclosed that he was directed by gang members to extort Rs 50 lakhs from a businessman by firing outside his office," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

During interrogation, Areeb told the police that he was acting on the instructions of the jailed gangster Hashim Baba, the DCP said. The police have recovered a sophisticated pistol, along with the phone number, address and photo of a businessman of Patel Nagar, from his possession, he said.