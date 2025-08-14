Delhi Police arrests member of Hashim Baba gang for 2024 GTB Hospital murder

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man linked to the Hashim Baba gang, who was wanted for more than a year for the murder of a patient at GTB Hospital in a case of mistaken identity, officials said on Thursday.

Ayan alias Baba alias Arbaz was arrested on Wednesday from near the New Bus Stand petrol pump in Ghaziabad after a sustained search operation, police said.

Ayan's role was to conduct recce of the hospital between July 9 and 13 last year, track the movement of the target, and coordinate with the shooters on the day of the attack, police said.

He allegedly switched off his phone during these visits to avoid detection.

“Ayan had been absconding since July 14, 2024, after Riyazuddin (35) was gunned down in broad daylight in Ward No. 24 on the fourth floor of GTB Hospital in Shahdara," DCP (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

The attackers, who were alleged members of the Hashim Baba gang, planned to kill a person named Waseem from the rival Chhainu gang to avenge an earlier assault on their members, the DCP said.

Waseem, who escaped a previous attack, was undergoing treatment at the same hospital, he added.

However, in a case of mistaken identity, the shooters targeted Riyazuddin, who had no link to any gang. Ten persons involved in the conspiracy were arrested soon after the incident but Ayan managed to escape, the DCP said. Police got a tip-off about Ayan's possible presence in the Kaila Bhatta area of Ghaziabad, which was confirmed after discreet verification.

During interrogation, Ayan revealed that he was introduced to the Hashim Baba gang by Faheem alias Badshah and joined the plot in exchange for money.

He also disclosed that the gang used encrypted messaging apps and switched off their phones before reconnaissance trips to evade location tracking, police said.