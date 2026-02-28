Delhi Police arrests member of Kala Jathedi gang in Dwarka; targeted attack foiled

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a teenager, allegedly a member of the Kala Jathedi gang, with two semi-automatic pistols along with five live cartridges on him, an official said on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused, Manish, 19, alias Mishu, on February 21 near Dwarka Nala Road, they said.

According to the police, the arrest was made following a tip-off about the accused's movement in the area with illegal firearms and his preparation to execute a targeted attack.

"Acting on the information, a team laid a trap and nabbed him. During the search, two country-made semi-automatic pistols and five live cartridges were recovered. The weapons were loaded and ready for use," Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said.

The accused is a habitual offender under the Arms Act and was arrested recently in another case, police said.

During his time in jail, he also established contact with gangster Om Prakash alias Kala Jharodiya and was influenced to work as a shooter for the gang, police added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the weapons from an interstate supplier based in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

Efforts are underway to arrest his associate. PTI BM SHS