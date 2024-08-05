Delhi Police arrests mother of man accused of stabbing to death 60-year-old woman

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested the mother of a cab driver who had allegedly stabbed to death a 60-year-old woman and injured her daughter in the Tilak Nagar area of west Delhi, officials said.

Rahul, a cab driver, had stabbed Veena and her daughter Tanya (35) in front of his mother, who allegedly instigated him, on July 30.

Veena succumbed to her injuries while Tanya is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said investigations revealed that Rahul had been making unwanted overtures towards Tanya.

"On the day of the murder, Tanya and her mother arrived at Rahul's house and complained to his parents about his behaviour. When they confronted Rahul, his mother Pooja instigated Rahul and he stabbed them," Veer said.

The officer said Rahul was arrested from a jungle in the Sapera Basti area on August 4. Based on his confession, his mother Pooja was arrested on Monday.

The officer said due to the severity of the crime, multiple teams had been formed to apprehend him.

Raids were conducted at the home of Rahul's maternal uncle in Maujpur and his paternal uncles' houses. Kanwar camps, gurudwaras and temples were also checked, CCTV camera footage and phone records analysed and border areas searched, the police said.

A police team also visited Vrindavan in search of the accused.

The clothes Rahul was wearing during the day of the murder were also recovered and a further probe is underway, the police said. PTI ALK SHB SZM