Delhi Police arrests Mumbai resident for online harassment of woman news anchor

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly creating fake social media profiles and posting defamatory content against a woman news anchor, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jammu-native Chet Kamal Prakash, who, until his arrest, was residing in Mumbai, had allegedly created multiple fake social media accounts to harass, stalk and intimidate the complainant, they said.

According to the complaint, an unknown person had created fake profiles using the anchor's photographs and uploaded derogatory and forged content.

She also received a threatening phone call claiming her forthcoming marriage would be disrupted, and the harassment would continue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

After a preliminary inquiry, a case under Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act was registered on November 16.

A police team examined call detail records, social media registration data and IP logs, which indicated that the accounts involved in the harassment were created using a mobile number linked to Prakash. Technical surveillance traced the digital activity to Sahar in Mumbai, officials said.

A team then conducted a raid, apprehended Prakash and seized a mobile phone and a laptop believed to have been used in the offences.

Police said Prakash recently created more fake accounts to keep harassing the victim. The devices have been sent for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ AKY AMJ AMJ