Delhi Police arrests murder accused after two-month manhunt

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in a murder case after a two-month search, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ankur, was apprehended from Loni in Ghaziabad on April 4, he said.

The official said that Ankur, a resident of Padam Nagar in Sarai Rohilla, was evading arrest since January in connection with the stabbing death of a neighbour over a financial dispute.

Ankur and his brothers -- Rohan and Ankit -- allegedly attacked their neighbour, Lakhan, on the intervening night of January 25-26 after a heated argument over a Rs 50,000 loan, police said.

Lakhan later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, they said.

Rohan was arrested earlier, while Ankur and Ankit remained absconding, police said, adding that a team tracked him in Ghaziabad.

The officer said that Ankur "confessed to the crime during interrogation".

Ankur, a school dropout, worked as a rickshaw puller, police said, adding his possible involvement in other crimes are also being investigated.

Further investigation is underway, police said.