Delhi Police arrests murder accused on the run for 9 years from Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been on the run for nine years after allegedly slitting his wife's throat in the Ranhola area of the capital from Bihar, officials said on Monday.

The accused, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, was declared as a proclaimed offender, police said.

"Sunil Kumar was arrested from Sheikhupura in Bihar following a manhunt," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aditya Gautam, said.

The murder dates back to October 18, 2016, when a woman's body with her throat slit was found stuffed inside a plastic sack inside a room in Ranhola, the officer said.

The landlord, who was alerted by a foul smell emanating from the locked room, reported the matter to police. Following a probe, Sunil was identified as the prime suspect in the case, Gautam said.

"Sunil was absconding after the crime along with his daughter who was four at the time. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police later launched a fresh probe into the case. A police team revisited the crime scene, examined multiple witnesses, and carried out extensive field investigation," the DCP said.

The search took them to Bihar, where the suspect was believed to be hiding. After sustained efforts, police arrested Sunil from Sheikhupura and brought him to Delhi for further legal proceedings, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sunil confessed to the murder.

"As per his confession, Sunil married the victim with whom he was in a relationship. However, frequent quarrels had strained their marriage. One day, Sunil in a fit of rage slit her throat before attempting to dispose of her body. However, he fled the scene with his daughter in panic," the DCP said.

To evade arrest, Sunil avoided using cellphones, changed his hideouts every few months, and took up odd jobs at various locations, including in Delhi, Faridabad and Patna, the officer said. PTI SSJ BM ARI