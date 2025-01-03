Delhi Police arrests Nigerian nation in possession of drugs worth Rs 5.28 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national in connection with drug trafficking and 66 grams of methamphetamine (MDMA) worth Rs 5.28 lakh in the international market were recovered from him, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Uche Chukwu Kalu (49), was arrested near Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar during an operation by the Crime Branch on New Year's Eve, the official added.

“Kalu, who arrived in India on a business visa in 2010, had been staying illegally after its expiration. Previously, he was jailed in connection with a 2015 murder case registered at Bindapur Police Station, where he, along with his associate, killed a girl after injecting her with drugs and threw her body in a drain,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said.

Released on bail in August 2024, Kalu resumed drug trafficking, leading to his arrest once again.

Police said a team laid a trap in Uttam Nagar and intercepted Kalu after a brief chase.

A search of his belongings yielded 66 grams of MDMA in both crystal and powder forms, Kumar said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM ARD ARD