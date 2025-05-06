Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender in murder case

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in a 2023 murder case, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, had been absconding since the incident and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the city court, he said.

"He was wanted for his involvement in the murder of a man named Aasif, whose body was found with multiple injuries on the roadside in June 2023. Apart from this case, Deepak had been declared a PO in two other criminal cases also involving robbery and assault, all registered at Anand Parbat," said the police officer.

The officer further said that acting on inputs, the accused was tracked near the Shastri Park Metro Station, where he was allegedly scouting for pick-pocketing targets, and was apprehended.

During interrogation, Deepak allegedly admitted his role in the 2023 murder and confessed to committing the crime with five accomplices.