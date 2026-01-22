Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender wanted in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old criminal wanted in an attempt to murder case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Pankaj, was declared a proclaimed offender in two other cases. He was apprehended in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

"The accused was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at the Jahangir Puri police station on April 13, 2024. He is a key suspect in the case," a police officer said.

In the incident, the victim had sustained grievous stab and head injuries after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods and was later hospitalised.

The accused had been absconding since the registration of the case, the officer said.

Pankaj has a long criminal history and has been involved in at least five cases, including attempt to murder, robbery and snatching, police said.

A team received information about his movement in Hapur and conducted a raid at a local salon, leading to his arrest on Wednesday, police said. PTI BM SMV RHL