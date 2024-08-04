Delhi Police arrests realty firm CEO following warrants issued by consumer commission

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers, officials said on Sunday.

"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.

The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said.

"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," it added.

Jain was produced before the commission on Sunday, the statement said. PTI BM RC