Delhi Police arrests Rs 2.90 crore gold scam accused from West Bengal's Nadia

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a man from Nadia, West Bengal, who was wanted in an alleged Rs 2.90 crore gold misappropriation case, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Krishanu Goswami (45), was a proclaimed offender, the police said, adding he was apprehended after a chase spanning 1,500 kilometres from Delhi.

Goswami was the store manager of a gold showroom and allegedly misappropriated 4,732.54 grams of gold in 2023, said a police officer.

"Following the complaint by showroom owner Raj Kumar, an FIR was registered at CR Park Police Station. Goswami was declared a proclaimed offender by the local court in May 2024 and a Rs 50,000 bounty was announced for his arrest," Delhi Police said in a statement.

A team was formed to nab the accused. Goswami was tracked and acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended him from his native place in Nadia and arrested him on January 27, the police said.

During interrogation, Goswami admitted to misappropriating the gold while managing the showroom. He had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations. Further investigation is underway, they said.