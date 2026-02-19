Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter Bobby Kabootar, woman linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested sharpshooter Bobby Kabootar, wanted in multiple murder cases, including last year's killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi, and a woman allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Special Cell sources said on Thursday that the woman was apprehended along with alleged sharpshooter Mahfooz Ali (45), alias Bobby Kabootar, near the Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests were made following inputs about the movement of the accused persons.

"A trap was laid in the Mahipalpur area, and the SUV in which they were travelling was intercepted around midnight on Tuesday. Firearms were allegedly recovered during the operation, and the accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act," the sources said.

The woman was also allegedly found in possession of drugs. Officials said she is being questioned about the gang's suspected narcotics network and her role in facilitating its activities.

The sources said that she was part of the gang and had been under surveillance for some time before her arrest.

Police said she projected herself as a makeup artist and operated a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi, leading investigators to suspect that the establishment was used as a front while she remained involved in the gang's operations.

"Her exact role in the syndicate is being ascertained. Kabootar, who was arrested in the same operation, has been wanted in multiple criminal cases, including at least six murder cases. Among the prominent cases linked to him is the December 16, 2025, double murder of two brothers -- Fazeel and Nadeem -- in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area," the source said.

According to investigators, 48 rounds were fired at the victims while they were travelling on a scooter, with around 35 bullets hitting them. One of the brothers died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Police sources have also claimed that Kabootar is wanted in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala. He is suspected of having conducted reconnaissance of the singer's movements days before the murder. Investigators are examining whether the firearms used in that case were sourced through him and his associates.

Kabootar is also suspected to be linked to the September 2024 murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in the Greater Kailash area. Police believe he may have provided logistical support to the shooters in that case.

Both murders were allegedly carried out at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with the Hashim Baba gang believed to be closely associated, sources said. Kabootar had been on the Delhi Police's wanted list for nearly a decade and evading arrest for a long time.