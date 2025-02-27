Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Gogi-Lakra gang from Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old sharpshooter of Gogi-Ankesh Lakra gang from the Rohini area, thwarting a potential gang rivalry, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Lakra, a close associate of Ankesh Lakra, police said.

Police arrested Vishal from Rohini on February 25 and seized a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Satish Kumar, said.

"The accused has been booked under multiple sections of the Arms Act. During interrogation, he revealed that another weapon along with ammunition were kept at his residence following which the police recovered one pistol and two more live cartridges," the DCP said.

Vishal also admitted to being an active member of the Gogi-Lakra gang and revealed that he and Ankesh Lakra were both originally from Mundka village in Delhi, the officer said.

Vishal was imprisoned twice before. During his second incarceration, he became closely associated with Ankesh Lakra whom he considered his mentor, Kumar said.

"The recent murder of Vishal's close aide Amit Lakra by the members of the rival Neeraj Bawana gang deeply affected Ankesh, who vowed to take revenge.

"Ankesh tasked Vishal with procuring weapons and taking revenge against the Neeraj Bawana-Tillu gang. Vishal was waiting for further instructions when he was arrested with illegal weapons," the DCP said. PTI SSJ BM ARI