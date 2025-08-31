Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang wanted for attempt to murder

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested an alleged sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba gang, who was wanted in a recent attempt-to-murder case in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri, officials said on Sunday.

Police arrested Asad Ameen (23), a resident of Jafrabad, from near the Barakhamba Road Metro station, and seized a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from his possession, they said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near the SBI bus stand outside the Metro station on August 26. They intercepted Ameen and found a semi-weapon pistol in his possession after a search. He was taken into custody immediately," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Ameen admitted to being an active member of the Hashim Baba gang. He was wanted in a case of attempted murder registered at the Gokalpuri police station earlier this month, the officer said.

Ameen was previously involved in multiple cases, with four FIRs registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh since 2023, he added. PTI BM ANM ARI