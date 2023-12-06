Delhi Police arrests six with 48 kg of marijuana

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested six people and recovered 48 kilograms of fine-quality marijuana from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly used to sell marijuana to students of universities based in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, they said.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh (36), Thiyam Rabikanta Singh (32), Rudransh Gupta (33), Lakshay Bhatiya, Girik Aggarwal, a final year BBA student, and Khalid Zafar.

"We received inputs that drug traffickers are very active in colleges and universities and they are supplying drugs to college students. The matter was investigated by the crime branch and teams were formed to unearth the drug trafficking gang," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

A team received specific inputs about an international gang involved in trafficking of marijuana, smuggled in from Manipur and Thailand, in the National Capital Region (NCR), he said.

"We arrested three people, who were identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh, Thiyam Rabikanta Singh and Rudransh Gupta. Our team recovered 48 kilograms of marijuana from them and 100 grams of organic marijuana brought from Thailand.

"The arrested accused told police that they brought the drugs from Manipur and Shillong by rail and the organic drug from Thailand by air. They told police that they sell the drugs to various clients in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida through courier services," Yadav said.

During further interrogation, the accused revealed three more names and these people were also arrested. More marijuana was recovered from these accused, the officer said.

Lakshay Bhatiya and Khalid Zafar told police that they met each other at a Noida university and later started supplying drugs to college students, Yadav said.

Bhatiya used to procure drugs from Zafar through Girik Aggrawal and then sold them through social media platforms, he said. PTI BM BM DIV DIV