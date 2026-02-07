Delhi Police arrests sub-contractor in biker death case

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a sub-contractor in connection with the death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Delhi's Janakpuri, officials said on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident hours earlier but failed to take any action, they said.

According to the investigation, a family passing through the area on the intervening night noticed that the victim, Kamal (25), had fallen into the pit. They immediately alerted a security guard deployed at the site and a person living in a tent nearby.

The security guard, employed by Prajapati, informed a junior staff member the same night, stating that a person had fallen into the pit, police said.

The junior staff member then called Prajapati at around 12.22 am and asked him to reach the spot. Prajapati subsequently arrived at the site and saw a motorcycle and the man inside the pit but he didn't inform anyone and went back home, officials said.

Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home when he fell into the nearly 15-feet-deep pit dug for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project.

An FIR has already been registered at Janakpuri Police Station under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contractor and concerned DJB officials.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident, while the victim's family has alleged negligence on DJB's part and suspects foul play in his death.

Police said the investigation is being carried out on priority, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty. PTI SSJ HIG HIG