Delhi Police arrests techie-turned-fraudster for credit card scam

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly developing a mobile application used to defraud people on the pretext of increasing their credit card limit, police said on Sunday.

The BCA dropout turned APK developer was identified as Jay Kishan alias Rishab, a resident of Ghaziabad. He was arrested in neighbouring Noida following a raid, they said.

Police said the arrest was made during the follow-up investigation of a cyber fraud case reported in March this year. Eight people, including five women, were earlier held in the case.

"Jay Kishan was the technical mastermind behind the fake app used in scams. He has a background in app and website development and previously worked as a general manager in a private firm," DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Two mobile phones and a laptop used in the crime were seized. PTI BM RHL