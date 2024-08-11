Delhi Police arrests three cyber fraudsters from Maharashtra's Jalgaon

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three cyber fraudsters from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 36.27 lakh on the pretext of share market investment, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Jayesh Bhole (29), Rakesh Jadhav (33) and Harshwardhan Bhosale (25), and the trio was arrested from Maharashtra's Jalgaon, they said.

Bhole has an undergraduate degree in science and is unemployed, Jhadhav is a graduate and has transport business, while Bhosale has a diploma in computer engineering and is unemployed following a spinal cord injury in 2022, the police said.

According to police the accused also used to arrange current bank accounts for other fraudsters.

An FIR was registered and investigation was taken up after an online complaint was received at the cyber police station on July 25, following a complaint by the woman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The complainant alleged that on July 1, she came in contact with a group called 'Share India' where she was convinced to invest Rs 36.27 lakh through multiple transactions from her bank accounts, Meena said.

DCP Meena said that the complainant alleged that the amount soon tripled to Rs 3.5 crore, but she was unable to withdraw her invested money.

Police said that they checked money trail and identified three people.

On July 29, teams sent to Jalgaon apprehended the first accused Bhole and on his interrogation, the other two accused were also apprehended on August 9, DCP Meena said.

During investigation police also found that Rs 1.59 crore transaction had taken place in the accused's account, DCP Meena added.

Three mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.