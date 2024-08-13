Delhi Police arrests three for printing, supplying fake Indian currency

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Three men were arrested for producing and supplying fake Indian currency notes in the Dwarka area of southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The police also seized Rs 1.40 lakh in fake 200-rupee notes from the accused, identified as Anas Khan (20), Aman Kumar (25) and Vikas Kumar (24), said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

He said the police received information on August 5 that Anas Khan would come near the Dwarka Mor metro station to supply counterfeit currency notes. Acting on the tip-off, the police apprehended him from near the metro station.

When Khan was searched, 301 fake notes of 200-rupee denomination were found, Singh further said.

An FIR was registered and investigation taken up. Khan told the police that he had come in contact with a person on social media and started supplying fake currency to him.

On August 6, based on Khan's statement, Vikas Kumar and Aman Kumar were apprehended from Peeragarhi metro station when they came to deliver the fake currency. They were later arrested, Singh said.

Vikas Kumar had earlier been arrested in Haryana's Hisar, the police said.

Three mobile phones and equipment for printing fake Indian currency notes, including two printers, a laptop, frame, watermark, and ink, were seized from Vikas Kumar's DCM Colony home, they added.

An investigation is underway and a search is on for other members of the syndicate, the officer said.