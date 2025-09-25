Delhi Police arrests three members of Kala Jathedi gang for extortion bid

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three members of Kala Jathedi gang for allegedly attempting to extort money from a restaurant owner in west Delhi's Janakpuri, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (37), Gurpreet alias Manni (30) and Gurjeet Singh (35), a senior police officer said.

Gurpreet Singh has been involved in more than 18 criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, attempt to murder and extortion, while Manni has more than four cases registered against his name. Both were recently released on bail in similar offences, police said.

"A case was registered at Hari Nagar police station on September 18 after threats were made to the owner of an eatery in Janakpuri. A team was formed to track the accused," the officer said.

After analysing CCTV camera footage and informer inputs, the team raided at multiple locations and arrested the three accused, he said.

"Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, two scooters, and the visiting card of the targeted shop owner were seized from the accused. Further probe is on to dismantle the gang's wider network," the officer said. PTI BM ARI