Delhi Police arrests three with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three men and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of drug suppliers, officials on Thursday said.

Police recovered 625 grams of heroin and five 5 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.52 crore from their possession, they said.

On September 30, police arrested Devender, who was allegedly involved in smuggling. Total 625 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.

"On his instance, two more accused - identified as Ajay was arrested on October 2 and Gopal on October 4. Police recovered 5 kg of cannabis from their possession," said the officer.