Delhi Police arrests travel agent in fake passport case

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old agent who had allegedly arranged someone's passports for the journey of a passenger and his wife to Canada, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said the accused also arranged for a makeover to the 24-year-old passenger to like an old man to match the passport credentials of a 67-year-old man.

"On June 18, a passenger holding an Indian passport issued in the name of Rashvinder Singh (67), approached departure immigration at the IGI Airport intending to depart to Canada. During the scrutiny of his travel documents, his voice did not match his age, his beard and skin also seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

She further said that the passenger revealed his identity as Gurusewak Singh from Lucknow. An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched, she added.

"On interrogation, he disclosed that he along with his wife wanted to go to USA for a better livelihood and he came in touch with an agent named Jagjeet Singh," said the DCP.

The accused further said that the agent promised to send him and his wife to USA via Canada illegally on someone else's passports, in lieu of Rs 60 lakh, police said.

"Singh gave agent Jagjeet Rs 30 lakh and it was decided that the rest of the amount would be paid after reaching the destination point. As per the deal, agent Jaggi arranged the passport of Rashvinder Singh for him and another passport for his wife for their journey to Canada.

"On the directions of Jaggi, one of his associates took him to a saloon in Delhi to get the look of an old man as the age of the passport holder Rashvinder Singh was of 67 years," she said.

According to the police, one of the saloon boys gave him the makeover to look similar to Rashvinder Singh.

Jagjeet Singh was nabbed from Rudrapur in Uttrakhand on Monday.

"Jagjeet Singh confessed his guilt and disclosed that he is a graduate and runs a company in the name of True Talk Imagination at Bijnour which deals in ticket booking and sending people abroad," said the DCP. PTI BM MNK MNK