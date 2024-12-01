Delhi Police arrests Tripura man in courier scam

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old cyber fraudster from his village near the Bangladesh border in Tripura, for duping people on the pretext of fake parcel deliveries, officials said on Sunday.

The police also recovered Rs 2.40 lakh from Kalyan Roy, they said.

According to the officials, Sunil Verma, a resident of Delhi, lodged a complaint in February 2022, alleging that he had been duped of Rs 2.66 lakh after being lured into a parcel delivery scam.

In his complaint, Verma alleged that in September 2021, he connected with a person, who was posing as an American woman, on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The alleged fraudster claimed that he was sending gold jewellery, mobile phones, laptops and American dollars to Verma as a token of friendship, Singh said.

He said that in October 2021, the complainant received a call from a person pretending to be a delivery partner.

The caller demanded payments on various pretexts to release the parcel, totaling to Rs 2.66 lakh, which Verma transferred to a bank account. Soon after, the caller cut all contact, prompting Verma to file a police complaint, the officer said.

A case was registered and investigation was taken up. Police tracked the accused to his residence in Thakurmura village, a tribal area near the Bangladesh border, in Tripura, the DCP said.

Singh said that a team was sent to the location and Roy was apprehended after a four-day operation.

During interrogation, Roy confessed to the scam with his accomplices he met during his college days. He admitted to duping people under the pretext of delivering valuable parcels, the officer said. PTI BM OZ OZ