Delhi Police arrests two brothers for killing co-worker over unpaid wages

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for allegedly killing their co-worker after being enraged over unpaid wages, an official said on Sunday.

Police said the accused, Monu (24) and Yogender (33), were apprehended from Anand Parbat area after analysing more than 55 CCTV cameras, he said.

The incident came to light on March 17 when police received information about an unidentified body of a man near the railway line in Harijan Basti, Sarai Rohilla, they said.

The body, which had head injuries, was identified to be of Malkhan (31) from Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up, they added.

"Teams after scrutinising CCTV footage traced the accused to Prem Nagar, Anand Parbat, where they lived on rent," a police officer said.

The two confessed to killing Malkhan following their arrest on March 18, he said.

Police said both the accused worked as painters along with the victim and the two, enraged over unpaid wages, attacked Malkhan with a brick, leading to his death.

Further investigation of the case is underway, they said. PTI